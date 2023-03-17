Hiram Johnson High School unveils state-of-the-art sports stadium

The stadium is now equipped with more than 1,000 new seats, bleachers and field lighting.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hiram Johnson High School celebrated a huge milestone Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil its new state-of-the-art sports stadium.

After six years, the high school's football, soccer and track and field teams finally have a place to call home.

After six years, the high school's football, soccer and track and field teams finally have a place to call home. Events for band, alumni and other school activities will also take place in the new stadium.

"By having tangible, visible change to your community, you start having a sense of being appreciated, feeling like your side of the city does matter and you matter in it," said Chinua Rhodes, President of the Board of Education for Sacramento Unified School District.

Not only was this a community effort by Sacramento City Unified School District, but students also had the chance to get involved to grow and make a difference.