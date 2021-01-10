It's that hot and dry weather which makes October the unofficial start to fire season in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It's going to be a hot weekend and with dry brush all over San Diego County, fire officials are asking everyone to be prepared in case a fire breaks out.

With temperatures in the 80's and 90's, it sure doesn't feel like fall.

But it's that hot and dry weather which makes October the unofficial start to fire season in San Diego.

“We know that this month and next month we have extreme fire potential," says CalFire Capt. Thomas Shoots.

While wildfires may not know months or seasons, the lack of rainfall we see throughout the summer months leaves the local landscape critically dry and ready to burn.

Captain Thomas Shoots says that's still the case despite some recent rainfall.

"It’s just not really enough to let our guard down even a little bit."

Yesterday, a brush fire in Vista quickly grew to 15 acres before fire crews could get it contained.

As we head into fire prevention week, officials are urging everyone to make sure to have an evacuation plan in place.

While clearing defensible space around your home is important, only do it when the temperatures are cool, just in case the equipment produces a spark.

Captain Shoots says one of the most important things the public can do is stay informed he advised everyone to sign up with alert San Diego to get emergency notifications from the county.

Fire prevention week begins this Sunday, Oct. 3.