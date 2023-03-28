Human remains found near Truckee

The remains were found near Farad Road and Interstate 80 east of Truckee.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found near Truckee.

According to the sheriff’s office, the call for possible human remains came in around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Farad Road and Interstate 80.

Deputies and detectives confirmed the remains were human and secured the scene overnight until the morning.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as we learn more.

