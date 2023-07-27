Husband arrested for killing wife with fentanyl in Elk Grove, police say

Police say he intentionally put it in her food based on the amount of fentanyl in her system

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife by poisoning her with fentanyl in January, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Glennis Smith was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing Jennifer Smith-Floyd.

Smith called 911 Jan. 12 to report Smith-Floyd wasn't breathing. She ended up dying at the scene.

Police say Smith intentionally put it in her food and this was the second occasion he put it in her food without her knowing, based on the amount of fentanyl in her system.

Police say the couple had been married for five years, but were living separately for several months leading up to her death.

After Smith-Floyd's death, the couple's trailer at a self-storage was intentionally set on fire. Police also found Smith was responsible.

