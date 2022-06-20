x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

California Highway Patrol helicopter rescues injured hiker in Desolation Wilderness

On Saturday morning, a CHP helicopter was able to land near Desolation Wilderness and fly the woman to Strawberry where they transferred her to a ground ambulance.

More Videos

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — An injured female hiker was rescued on Saturday morning after spending the night in Desolation Wilderness near South Lake Tahoe.

On Friday evening, Search and Rescue personnel and El Dorado County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of an injured hiker in Desolation Wilderness. 

According to CHP, they "stabilized the hiker’s injuries and spent the night with her until a helicopter could assist with extrication."

On Saturday morning, a CHP helicopter was able to land nearby and fly the woman to Strawberry where they transferred her to a ground ambulance.

Helicopter Assists with Rescue Last night, Search and Rescue (SAR)personnel with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded for an injured hiker in Desolation Wilderness. They stabilized the hiker’s injuries and spent the night with her until a helicopter could assist with extrication. CHP helicopter (H-20) responded this morning and was able to land nearby. Paramedic Calcutt assessed the hiker, before loading her onto H-20. She was then flown to Strawberry landing zone for transfer to a ground ambulance. Pilot- Hertzell Paramedic- Calcutt CHP - Valley Division CHP - Truckee CHP - South Lake Tahoe El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

Posted by CHP - Valley Division Air Operations on Saturday, June 18, 2022

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.


Watch more from ABC10: Meet some of the students who participated in San Joaquin's AgFest

Paid Advertisement