California Highway Patrol helicopter rescues injured hiker in Desolation Wilderness

Helicopter Assists with Rescue Last night, Search and Rescue (SAR)personnel with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded for an injured hiker in Desolation Wilderness. They stabilized the hiker’s injuries and spent the night with her until a helicopter could assist with extrication. CHP helicopter (H-20) responded this morning and was able to land nearby. Paramedic Calcutt assessed the hiker, before loading her onto H-20. She was then flown to Strawberry landing zone for transfer to a ground ambulance. Pilot- Hertzell Paramedic- Calcutt CHP - Valley Division CHP - Truckee CHP - South Lake Tahoe El Dorado County Sheriff's Office