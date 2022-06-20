California Highway Patrol helicopter rescues injured hiker in Desolation Wilderness

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — An injured female hiker was rescued on Saturday morning after spending the night in Desolation Wilderness near South Lake Tahoe.
On Friday evening, Search and Rescue personnel and El Dorado County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of an injured hiker in Desolation Wilderness.
According to CHP, they "stabilized the hiker’s injuries and spent the night with her until a helicopter could assist with extrication."
On Saturday morning, a CHP helicopter was able to land nearby and fly the woman to Strawberry where they transferred her to a ground ambulance.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
Watch more from ABC10: Meet some of the students who participated in San Joaquin's AgFest