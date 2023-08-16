Intel to cut 89 more jobs at its Folsom campus, cuts now total more than 600

It's the fourth series of mass layoffs at the Folsom campus since Dec. 2022 with a total of 605 employees losing their jobs so far

FOLSOM, Calif — Intel Corporation plans to lay off nearly 90 employees by the end of August at its Folsom campus. It's the fourth series of mass layoffs at the Folsom campus since Dec. 2022 with a total of 605 employees losing their jobs so far.

The technology company plans to permanently remove 89 employees at its Folsom location, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice filed to the California Employment Development Department.

A previous notice was sent out in June that only 67 employees would be terminated.

The new cuts include 37 job positions within the research and development department. The largest cuts are 10 GPU software development engineers, eight system software development engineers and six each of system-on-a-chip design engineers, product marketing engineers and cloud software development engineers.

Intel mentioned in the letter sent to state employment officials that impacted employees could find other positions inside the company.

The tech giant first removed 111 employees from the Folsom campus at the end of January, 343 at the end of March and then 62 in May.

Intel is one of the Sacramento area’s top five employers and Folsom’s largest private-sector employer with over 6,100 employees, before lay-offs. The company has now terminated almost 10% of its capital region’s workforce.

