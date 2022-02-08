Seeing smoke in Lincoln? Fire at waste facility in Placer County contained

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews battled a fire Tuesday morning in Placer County at a waste facility.
The fire was at a Nortec plant, the Materials Recovery Facility, near Fiddyment Road and Athens Avenue, according to Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit. It is near Thunder Valley Casino Resort.
Air quality in northern Lincoln may be impacted by smoke from the fire. A map from Purple Air shows that people who are sensitive to pollution may consider reducing outdoor activity for a few hours.
