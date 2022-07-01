'It's just a total survival mode' | Stockton homeless turn to fire hydrants for water

From filling up containers to washing items, fire hydrants have become a survival tool for some of the Stockton residents living on the streets.

STOCKTON, Calif. — With summer heat hitting the valley, some of Stockton's homeless population have turned to fire hydrants for a necessity: water.

Photos show at least one broken fire hydrant in Stockton's downtown district spewing a continuous stream of water, used frequently by residents of a nearby homeless encampment.

During the day, those experiencing homelessness can be seen filling up containers and washing off personal belongings from the water provided by the hydrant's stream.

While officials say the practice could lead to health and safety issues, homeless advocates say it is a necessity for survival for many living on the streets.

For David Midura, CEO of Stockton's Gospel Center Rescue Mission, it can be difficult to convey the hardships experienced by those living unhoused in Stockton.

"It's not as easy as we think to navigate," Midura said. "If you get into their shoes a little bit, then you start seeing some of them don't even have shoes- I mean, some of the basic needs."

To Midura, photos showing the homeless having to resort to fire hydrants help paint a piece of the everyday picture for the homeless.

"It's just a total survival mode," Midura said. "This is every day for them. This is, 'where do you find a place to use the restroom, where do you find a place to get cleaned up?' But it's a daily thing, 365 days a year, not just a little vacation"

While the use of fire hydrants is seen as a survival tactic by homeless advocates like Midura, at least one water service provider in Stockton sees potential issues with the use of hydrant water.

In a statement to ABC10, California Water Service, one of Stockton's two water providers, said that broken fire hydrants being used by the homeless have become an issue in the city.

"The hydrants being used in this way sometimes causes damage, which could then create a health and safety issue," the statement says. "Protecting public health and safety is our highest priority, and we have worked to begin discussions on how we can best support the City, County, and fire departments, and protect water quality and fire protection."

The City of Stockton, which owns the city's fire hydrants and provides water to some of them, did not respond to a request for comment, although the city's Municipal Utilities department has created a 24-hour hotline where people can report issues such as broken fire hydrants.

"We have so many people out here in this 100-degree weather that we've been having. It's just devastating." Midura said.

For those having to resort to broken fire hydrants for water, Midura has one message to offer.

"There's hope," Midura said. "Here at 445 South San Joaquin Street, they can come by, they can get food, they can get hope."

