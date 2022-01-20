Riverbank man arrested after deputies find 27 pounds of meth during traffic stop in Lodi

The driver, who displayed signs of intoxication, admitted to possessing drugs, the sheriff's office says.

LODI, Calif. — A traffic stop in Lodi led to the discovery of nearly 27 pounds of methamphetamine, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says.

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy with the office's Agriculture, Gangs, and Narcotics Enforcement Team (AGNET) was pulling a car over for a traffic violation near Highway 99 and Harney Lane in Lodi.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the car displayed signs of intoxication and ultimately admitted to being in possession of drugs.

Sheriff K-9 Phoenix, a dog trained in narcotics detection was dispatched to the scene, alerted deputies about a package inside the car, the sheriff's office says.

Inside the box, deputies found around 27 pounds of meth. The car's driver, 31-year-old Manuel Quintero of Riverbank, was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on multiple felony charges related to drug trafficking.

