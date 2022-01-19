Getting money for college | Scholarship applications open for Stockton students

Some students in Stockton may be eligible for a one-time award of $1,000.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Some students in Stockton may be eligible to get money for college under the Stockton Scholars program, operated by the nonprofit Reinvent Stockton Foundation. The application period is slated to open Jan. 21 at 9 a.m.

The foundation's Roses from Concrete Scholarship offers a one-time award of $1,000 to undergraduate and graduate students who graduated from any public high school in Stockton.

Students must be enrolled in a certification or degree program at an accredited college, university or trade school. They need to have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher or evidence of excellent performance in a trade school.

Applicants who are already receiving Stockton, Spanos or Shriram Scholar Scholarships, which are offered by Stockton Scholars, are ineligible.

Stockton Scholars, an organization championed under former Mayor Michael Tubbs, was founded in 2017.

A $20 million donation secured by Tubbs launched the program, which began with offering scholarships to students only enrolled in the Stockton Unified School District.

The program has expanded over the years to include all public high school graduates from the city.

According to the organization, more than $900,000 was distributed in scholarships in 2020 with more than $20 million set aside for students who apply for the scholarships from 2021 through 2029.

The deadline to submit applications for the Roses from Concrete Scholarship is March 2 at 11:59 p.m. Applications can be submitted on Stockton Scholars' website.

