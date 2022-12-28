Lodi family mourning death of local Marine corporal

The death is under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the U.S. Department of State.

LODI, Calif. — A Lodi family is mourning and calling for answers after 21-year-old Marine Corporal Elwin Ramirez died while serving the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria on Dec. 17.

A cause of death has not been released, but officials with Marine Corps Embassy Security Group say the State Department and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are conducting an investigation.

News of the death came as a shock to Elwin's brother, Edison who remembers his older brother as loving, caring and devoted to serving his nation.

"He was supposed to be there for 45 days and, unfortunately, he was only there for two and a half weeks," said Edison. "He did what he loved most, and it's hurtful to hear this news."

The news was also hurtful to hear for Elwin's fellow service members. The Marine Corps Embassy Security Group posted to Facebook announcing the death on Dec. 19.

"We are deeply saddened at the passing of Cpl. Elwin Ramirez, who was serving at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, at the time of his death," the post said. "He was an infantry Marine who excelled at MSG School, had successfully completed his first post at Detachment Valletta, Malta, and was on his second post."

Now, Edison is left with only pictures and happy memories of the Lodi High School graduate who had big aspirations for his future which included marriage.

"We always go out and play soccer, we'd always get in little fights and everything," Edison recalled fondly. "He had just proposed during Thanksgiving so it was just really nice and it was a beautiful moment."

Edison and his family are waiting on answers from officials while fundraising online to lay Elwin to rest. He says they were told his brother was involved in a training incident.

"We're still waiting for more information so that's really all we know right now," said Edison. "He did everything he can for the country and he loved the country more than anything, so I'm sure he'd be proud of what he did."

