Three people dead, two CHP officers with major injuries after I-5 crash near Lodi

California Highway Patrol told ABC10 that the CHP officers' car was rear ended while they helped a stalled big rig near Peltier Road.

LODI, Calif. — Three people have died and two California Highway Patrol officers are in the hospital with major injuries after an accident Tuesday morning on Interstate 5 in Lodi, CHP said.

CHP told ABC10 that the crash occurred on I-5 southbound near Peltier Road. Two CHP officers were along side the freeway assisting a big rig that had stalled earlier when their vehicle was rear ended by a passing car.

Unfortunately, all three people in the passing car were killed, CHP told ABC10. The two officers received major injuries and were taken to the hospital by helicopter.

CHP said that part of the freeway is down to one lane at this time, as will likely be the case for several hours as investigators block the area off to traffic. The CHP MAIT team (Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team) is on scene handling the investigation.

No other information is available at this time, but this story will be updated with further developments.

DEADLY ACCIDENT | I-5 South near Peltier Rd. CHP Officers were investigating a big rig stalled on the side of the road, when a vehicle slammed in the back of the CHP vehicle. Two CHP officers were taken to the hospital with major injuries. 3 people in vehicle died. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/GF7gVt5k7q — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) March 23, 2021

