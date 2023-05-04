Missing for months, family finds new lead for missing loved one from Stockton

The family is asking the community for help to investigate a new lead.

LODI, Calif. — New clues have come about in the disappearance of a Stockton man who was last seen at a Lodi restaurant.

Jacob VanZant was last seen at Shangri La Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar on Feb. 17. His missing person poster is prominently displayed in the restaurant's windows.

The family is asking the community to help them with their newest lead. His sister, Jessica Alonzo, has been leading the search.

“ I’m sorry. It’s just heart wrenching,” said Alonzo.

Desperate for answers, Alonzo has been searching for her brother for almost two months.

“It’s been heart wrenching because you don’t know what to do because you can’t grieve because you don’t know if he’s gone. We just have no idea,” said Alonzo.

Since February, his family and friends have been searching Lodi and Stockton with little answers. But now, they have a new lead.

His sister told ABC10 that police told her they recently pinged his phone on 8 Mile Drive in Lodi by the marina and levy area close to the second bridge. Now, they are asking anyone with a boat to join them at the new search location.

“We would like to bring boats out there and sonar equipment, so we can see into the water just to look for his car at this point,” said Alonzo.

Jacob’s family says this disappearance is out of character. He went to work every day, paid his bills and was picking up dinner for his loved ones when he was last seen.

“I know he’s an adult, and I know it’s possible that he walked off on his own but that’s not what’s going on here. My brother just wouldn’t leave us without saying anything,” said Alonzo. “He’s a good kid, and if anyone deserves to be looked for, it's him.”

The family is also asking all businesses in the area to roll back their security tapes to Feb. 17 to see if they can find out which direction Jacob’s car went when he left. It would let them know if they are searching in the correct area.

Search parties will continue Thursday and Friday at 10 a.m. The meeting location is Gibbons Park.

Jacob was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, dark jeans and black boots and driving a Honda Pilot plates 5JBC311.

