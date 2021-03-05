The colleges are planning a partial return in the fall, and a full return to campuses for the spring 2022 semester.

SACRAMENTO, California — Los Rios Community College district is expecting a partial return to the classroom for the fall 2021 semester.

The colleges include American River College, Cosumnes River College, Folsom Lake College, and Sacramento City College. The fall 2021 schedule will include a mixture of both online and in-person classes, with less in-person classes than in previous years, but an improvement from the past few semesters. Also, some student services will now be back on campus and in-person as well.

Additionally, the colleges are planning a full return to campuses for the spring 2022 semester in January as longs as COVID-19 health conditions continue to trend downwards.

“This pandemic has taken a devastating toll on so many in our community, so we are thrilled to be able to soon begin safely resuming many of the in-person learning and support opportunities that help our students reach their goals,” said Brian King, Chancellor of the Los Rios Community College District. “Our colleges are critical to the economic mobility of so many students and families in our region and we are committed to meeting student demand for in-person and online classes.”

Enrollment is currently underway for the fall semester.

This announcement comes after the California Department of Pubic Health announced that they are updating the state's face covering guidelines to align with the new CDC rules.

