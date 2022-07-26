100-plus employees left jobless after lumber mill fire in Amador County

Ampine official said they will formulate a plan to move forward once they assess the damages.

MARTELL, Calif. — The people of Amador County are taking a big hit after a fire at their lumber mill left dozens of employees without a job.

Fire crews were dispatched around noon Monday at the Ampine lumber mill. The Amador Fire Protection District said the fire is completely contained at this time, but as things settle down, there's a feeling of disbelief as employees wait to hear what's next for the company.

"It was, there was - other than just getting out of the building and just sort of just this panic - Oh my gosh, like, how this happened?" said Breanne Todd, a current employee at Ampine LLC.

Todd was coming back from her lunch Monday when she and her coworkers noticed a fire start inside the building. Amador Fire Protection District said employees tried to contain it, but it was just too much.

"We're just glad they all got out safely because we know... if you work here, part of your responsibilities are to be part of a moment's notice fire brigade and try to extinguish (it) even before we get here," said Chief Walt White, with the Amador Fire Protection District.

It's a loss not just for the employees but for their families and the entire community.

This business has been around for almost 50 years, and according to a spokesperson, it's the only particleboard manufacturing plant in California to his knowledge.

"This company is one of the major employers in the county, you know, like I said, 150 employees. I don't know if there's anyone here that doesn't know somebody that works directly for the company, so they're our friends as well," White said.

For Todd, whose personal car was caught in the line of fire, the important thing here is everyone made it out alive.

"We had no idea this was gonna happen yesterday, so as you can see it's doused in fire retardant and there's a little bit of damage to the tail lights, which obviously can be replaced. But I'm so fortunate even though it's kind of a mess. I feel so blessed that my vehicle did survive it," Todd said.

And as investigators work on determining the cause of the fire, she and her coworkers look to move forward.

"It was, it was shocking. One heck of a Monday, one heck of a Monday, I'll tell you. I'm glad it's over," said Todd.

ABC10 reached out to the company Tuesday afternoon. They said they have a team with their corporate office on the way to Ampine, and they will formulate a plan to move forward once they assess the damages.

