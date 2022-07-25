Crews battling fire at lumber mill in Amador County

MARTELL, Calif. — Crews are battling a fire at a lumber mill in Amador County that spread to vegetation Monday afternoon.
According to the Amador Fire Protection District, the fire broke out at Ampine LLC in Martell near Jackson and spread to nearby vegetation. The Amador County Sheriff's Office says all employees were evacuated from the building and accounted for. According to deputies, there are no nearby evacuations at this time.
The Amador Fire Protection District says the cause of the fire is under investigation as Monday was a non-production day at the lumber mill.
