x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crews battling fire at lumber mill in Amador County

According to the Amador Fire Protection District, the fire broke out at Ampine LLC in Jackson and spread to the vegetation.

More Videos

MARTELL, Calif. — Crews are battling a fire at a lumber mill in Amador County that spread to vegetation Monday afternoon.

According to the Amador Fire Protection District, the fire broke out at Ampine LLC in Martell near Jackson and spread to nearby vegetation. The Amador County Sheriff's Office says all employees were evacuated from the building and accounted for. According to deputies, there are no nearby evacuations at this time.

The Amador Fire Protection District says the cause of the fire is under investigation as Monday was a non-production day at the lumber mill.

3:00pm Update Crews continue to work on the scene of a fully involved commercial structure fire at Ampine Fibreform...

Posted by Amador Fire on Monday, July 25, 2022

Amador Fire Protection District has advised that there are multiple resources on scene at the structure fire at Ampine...

Posted by Amador County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 25, 2022

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: California Wildfire: Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park - July 25 update

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement