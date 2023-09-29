Man arrested after Stockton shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

The shooting happened last Saturday on Flora Street.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Friday in connection with a Stockton double shooting that left another man dead.

According to a news release from the Stockton Police Department, 28-year-old Dominique Naylor was arrested Friday after last Saturday’s homicide on Flora Street.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on the 400 block of Flora Street. Upon arrival officers found two men — ages 23 and 20 — with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital and one died from his injuries.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information can call the department’s nonemergency number at (209) 937-8377.