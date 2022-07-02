Colusa County man arrested for arson after vegetation fire burns 3 structures

STONYFORD, Calif. — A Stonyford man has been arrested on suspicion of negligently causing a fire to a structure and negligently causing a fire to the wildland during a declared state of emergency, Cal Fire's Sonoma Lake Napa Unit announced Saturday.
Karl Kristofors is suspected of burning trash in a burn pit in the backyard of his Colusa County home which allegedly led to a vegetation fire that burnt structures Thursday.
A mobile home and shed were lost to the fire and another home and shed were severely damaged, Cal Fire officials say.
The fire was reported to Cal Fire around 3:49 p.m. Thursday near Market Street in Stonyford. The fire was extinguished shortly after crews arrived, fire officials say.
Kristofors was booked into Colusa County Jail with bail set at $250,000.
