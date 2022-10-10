Man wanted for deadly shooting at Fresno motorcycle club arrested in Roseville

He’s being held in the Placer County jail on suspicion of murder.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Fresno motorcycle club is now in custody in Placer County.

According to a news release, officers responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club in Fresno on Oct. 1. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were later told two additional shooting victims were at the Community Regional Medical Center: a 43-year-old man and a 31-year-old man. The 31-year-old, identified as Darnell Johnson, died at the hospital.

Detectives identified Antoine Caradine, 33, as the suspect and he was found Sunday in Roseville. He’s being held in the Placer County jail on suspicion of murder.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call Fresno Police Department – Homicide Detective M. Yee at 559-621-2407 or Detective C. Franks at 559-621-2427.

