Roseville police investigating man's in-custody death

Police believe the man 'ingested an unknown amount of methamphetamine' when he was pulled over.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The death of a man arrested by Roseville police during a traffic stop is now under investigation.

According to a news release, police were called about a theft of auto parts in progress on the 2700 block of Vista Grande Boulevard Sept. 28. The person who called 911 described the suspect’s vehicle and partial plate.

Roseville officers spotted the vehicle and pulled it over. The driver was detained and put inside a patrol car when officers saw the man could be experiencing a medical issue.

He was taken by ambulance to the emergency room and the man later died at the hospital from an unknown cause.

The news release says the initial autopsy is complete, but the official cause of death hasn’t been determined yet. They believe the man "ingested an unknown amount of methamphetamine" when he was pulled over.

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office is investigating due to the death happening while in-custody. Investigators are waiting on toxicology reports.

