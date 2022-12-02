Man charged in 2009 West Sacramento cold case homicide

A news release says he was living with the victim at the time of the homicide.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 59-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of murder in connection with a 2009 West Sacramento homicide.

According to the West Sacramento Police Department, Robert Spurlin Jr. was arrested Saturday.

The case investigators say he’s connected to happened in June 2009 when police responded to a home in the city for a report of a dead woman. They found Monica Elise Turknett dead in the home.

A news release says Spurlin was living with Turknett at the time of the homicide and although detectives investigated the case for a decade, it remained unsolved.

In April 2022, investigators reviewed the case and continued work on it, getting additional information about the victim’s life and events leading to her death. Their work led to Spurlin’s arrest.

Anyone with information about the case can call the West Sacramento Police Department at 916-617-4747.

WATCH MORE: Rancho Cordova woman's family still searching for answers 3 years after her death