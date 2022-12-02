Modesto Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Diasia Sease

The homicide victim's body was found Wednesday at a Best Western hotel in Modesto, police say.

MODESTO, Calif. — A Stockton man has been arrested in the shooting death of Diasia Sease at a Modesto hotel Wednesday, officials with the Modesto Police Department said.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Modesto Police officers were called to the Best Western Hotel on Orangeburg Avenue after staff members reportedly found 22-year-old Harrisburg, Pennsylvania resident Diasia Sease dead in a hotel room.

Investigators say Sease died from a gunshot wound. Maurice Franklin, 31, was identified by detectives as the suspect in the homicide.

According to Modesto Police, officers with the Stockton Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Franklin Saturday and took him into custody.

Investigators served a search warrant at Franklin's Stockton home where they reportedly found two guns and evidence related to the crime.

Authorities have not specified what type of evidence they found in the Stockton home or a possible motive in the deadly shooting.

