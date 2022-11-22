Man found dead in Sacramento County Main Jail cell

The man was found in a single cell where he awaited transfer to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He had no visible injuries or trauma.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was found dead in his cell at the Sacramento County Main Jail Tuesday morning during a medication call, according to officials.

The 63-year-old man had been in custody since Oct. 13, 2021 for felony assault with a deadly weapon charge. Officials say he tested negative for COVID-19 and they do not suspect it being a factor in his death.

The man was found in his single cell where he awaited transfer to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Surveillance video leading up to his death shows no nefarious activity.

He had no visible injuries or trauma and no foul play is suspected by officials.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives were notified and CSI arrived to the Main Jail to assess and process the scene, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office was also notified.

The sheriff's office is investigating while the county coroner's office is determining a cause of death.

The identity of the man will be made by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after notification has been made to his next of kin.