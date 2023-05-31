Man found dead near construction site in Tracy

Officials say they went to Corral Hollow Road south of Interstate 580 near the Tracy Hills construction site around 8 a.m. for reports of a body

TRACY, Calif. — A man was found dead near a construction site and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Tracy Police Department.

Police say they went to Corral Hollow Road south of Interstate 580 near the Tracy Hills construction site around 8 a.m. for reports of a body.

Once at the scene, officials pronounced the man dead. The man's cause of death has not been released, but officials say it's being investigated as a homicide and they believe it's an isolated incident with no risk to the community.

Officials are asking drivers along Corral Hollow Road to watch their speed while detectives investigate.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective Lissette Ortiz at Lissette.Ortiz@TracyPD.com or (209) 831-6569.