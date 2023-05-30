x
Deputies investigate shooting in North Highlands

The sheriff's office said the the victim got into a car and chased the suspect before at least one of the cars became disabled near Speedway gas station.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Sacramento County deputies have opened an investigation into a drive-by shooting in North Highlands Tuesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around Madison Avenue and Hillsdale Boulevard. 

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the suspect drove to a person's home and shot toward it. The victim got in a car and chased the suspect until at least one of their vehicles became disabled near Speedway gas station. 

The suspect got in the car of a separate and unrelated victim, forcing the person to drive him a short distance away before he took off.

The victim in the car kept driving until he was stopped by West Sacramento Police Department near Davis. The victim is OK and cooperating with the investigation.

The other victim was with deputies near Speedway with no reported injuries.

No other details surrounding the incident are available.


