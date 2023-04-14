Man dies after fiery crash on I-80 in Placer County

The car was going westbound on I-80 when it veered off the roadway, hit several trees, and flipped over

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A man died in a fiery crash in Placer County, Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of a solo vehicle crash near westbound I-80 at West Paoli Lane around 9:20 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

Upon arrival, officers found a Hyundai in a ditch with an unresponsive man inside who died at the scene.

The car was going westbound on I-80 when it veered off the roadway, hit several trees, and flipped over. The car caught fire and a person passing by saw the flames and put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher in their car.

CHP said alcohol or drugs don't appear to be a factor in the crash but a toxicology report is being done. The crash is under investigation.

