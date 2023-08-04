Alleged Roseville park shooter facing murder, kidnapping charges

The Placer County District Attorney's Office is charging Eric Abril with kidnapping and murder after last week's shooting and standoff

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CALIFORNIA, USA — A man facing multiple charges in a Roseville park shooting that left one person dead and two others injured appeared in court Monday.

Eric Abril is accused of killing James MacEgan in Mahany Park and wounding a CHP officer. The officer was identified in court documents as Matthew Hiatt.

The Placer County District Attorney's Office is also charging the 35-year-old with kidnapping Patricia MacEgan.

Documents filed in Placer County Superior Court say Abril was wearing body armor and used a 10mm handgun during the shooting and standoff.

Abril did not enter a plea and the arraignment was continued to April 18. He will remain in Placer County Jail without bail.

Timeline

According to Roseville Police Capt. Kelby Newton, it all started around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when a CHP task force officer reported shots fired and a CHP officer serving a search warrant was hit.

Firefighters from nearby Station 5 brought the CHP officer into the station and provided medical treatment before the officer was taken to the hospital.

Additional officers then responded to the scene and were confronted by Abril, who was still carrying a gun and running from them.

Police say Abril took two people hostage, and a shootout with police led to him being injured and detained.

At some point between the officer being shot and Abril being taken into custody, two other people were shot and one died at the scene — later identified as James MacEgan.

The CHP officer has since been released from the hospital and city officials said the other hostage was hospitalized in critical condition.

Watch more on ABC10 | Closer look: How police responded to Roseville shooting, served arrest warrant