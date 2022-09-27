Ceres man killed in deadly home invasion

Family members told investigators they were woken up by loud noises that they found were unknown people with guns

CERES, Calif. — A 22-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning during a home invasion in Ceres.

According to a news release, it happened around 6 a.m. at a home on the 2600 block of Gondring Avenue.

Deputies got to the scene and found 22-year-old Christian Sanchez with life-threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he later died.

Family members told investigators they were woken up by loud noises that they found were unknown people with guns. Sanchez was shot and then the invaders left the scene.

Anyone with information can call Detective Espinoza at 209-567-4466.

