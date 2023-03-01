Man killed in Stockton shooting

The shooting happened Monday along Stanislaus Street

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating after a deadly shooting on Stanislaus Street Monday night.

According to a news release, police responded around 8:30 p.m. Monday to the 400 block of Stanislaus Street for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about a suspect is available and the victim’s name has not been released yet.

Anyone with information can call the Stockton Police Department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

