Man shot to death at Fair Oaks home, 2 roommates detained

Deputies say a man and woman are in custody, and the woman is the one who called deputies from the hospital to report the death

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot to death in Fair Oaks Wednesday morning.

According to Sgt. Amar Gandhi with the sheriff’s office, a woman walked into the hospital around 9 a.m. complaining of a medical issue. She also called dispatch to report a suspicious death at her home.

Deputies arrived at the home on the 5000 block of Kenneth Avenue to find a man dead from at least one gunshot wound, though investigators say they found evidence multiple rounds were fired.

Gandhi says the victim was one of three residents at the home. The two other residents – a man and the woman who went to the hospital and called police – are currently in custody but have not been formally arrested.

The sheriff’s office says it doesn’t believe there is a threat to the public at this time.