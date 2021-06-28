Great Wolf Lodge opening today | What you need to know

The Great Wolf Lodge Northern California is opening in Manteca on June 29.

MANTECA, Calif. — After nearly a year of delays, Great Wolf Lodge is finally holding its grand opening in Manteca on Tuesday, June 29.

The 500-room resort features a 95,000 square-foot-indoor water park and a 45,000-square-foot adventure park that includes a ropes course, miniature golf, arcade, and a "high-tech, newly imagined version of the brand’s exclusive MagiQuest interactive adventure game."

Upon opening, the resort will introduce its Paw Pledge Program which will focus on sanitization and disinfection, social distancing, and other preventative measures to keep guests and staff safe at the resort.

Right now, the park will only be open to hotel guests. General Manager Alana Ostrowski said that, due to the pandemic, they aren't able to open day passes yet.

"With the pandemic, that isn't a possibility, and once we get open, we want to make sure that we are stable and that our overnight guests are really being taken care of," she said.

How much will a stay cost?

"Generally, room rates start at $199 and go up from there," Ostrowski said.

That price includes water park passes from 1 p.m. on the day you check in until until 1 p.m. on your check-out day.

They are currently taking reservations and Great Wolf Lodge is offering a 30% grand opening discount until July 2.

To book your stay at the new Great Wolf Lodge, go to the website HERE.

