Michael Mendoza Jr. identified as man killed on Highway 99 after going down embankment

GALT, Calif. — The driver killed in a Highway 99 crash in Galt was identified as Michael Anthony Mendoza Jr.

The 32-year-old's identity was confirmed by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon along southbound Highway 99 near C Street.

Police said a 2006 Infiniti sedan was heading eastbound on C Street, toward Fairway Drive, when it left the roadway, went down an embankment and drove onto the lanes of Highway 99. It was then hit by a semi-truck, which caused the semi-truck to overturn and come to a rest on the west shoulder of Highway 99. The Infiniti was found in the center divide.

Mendoza died from his injuries, and the driver of the semi-truck stayed at the scene, cooperating with investigators.

Police don't know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. Officials say that will be determined through the coroner's office.

