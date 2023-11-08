Search underway for missing Lake Tahoe hiker at Sequoia National Park

The hiker's family was watching his progress on a tracker, but the updates stopped at the Caltech Peak ridgeline. It's not clear why.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The search for a missing hiker from Lake Tahoe is set to progress into another day at Sequoia National Park.

Bill Roberts, 76, was last seen on Aug. 9. Officials with Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks said Roberts was dropped off by his family at the Cottonwood/Trail Pass Trailhead in the Golden Trout Wilderness of Inyo National Forest. He planned on hiking along John Muir Trail and meeting his family at Bullfrog Lake in Sequoia National Park. Officials said it was his first solo overnight trip.

His family reported him missing when he didn't arrive as planned.

According to park officials, the family was getting updates on Roberts' progress through a tracker, but the last updates were near the west end of Caltech Peak ridgeline in Sequoia National Park. It's not clear why the updates stopped, but that's where officials began their search Saturday.

Ground searchers were able to find some of his tracks Sunday in that area.

Roberts is described as Caucasian, 6'1" and slim in build with gray hair and a full gray beard. He was wearing a brown and black long-sleeved shirt with tan hiking pants, a brimmed hat and had an orange and black backpack. He was also carrying trekking poles.

Anyone who might have been in or around the area of Roberts' travel can contact Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks at the tip line at 888-653-0009.

