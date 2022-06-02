Body of missing hiker found after falling from ridge-line above Young America Lake

The sheriff's office said the hiker fell from the ridge-line and died from his injuries.

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The body of a missing hiker was found after he fell from the ridge-line above Young America Lake, the Sierra County Sheriff's Office announced.

The hiker was reported missing on Saturday by his brother. According to the sheriff's office, the two hiked up to Sierra Buttes Lookout but took different paths back to their car. The other brother went back to look for the man when he didn't show up, but wasn't able to find him.

The sheriff's office was notified and sprang into action, bringing in the U.S. Forest Service, Sierra City Fire Department, snowmobiles and a helicopter to help with the search. The search stopped around 8 p.m. Saturday, but restarted Sunday with additional help from Cal OES, the California Highway Patrol, Air National Guard and rescue teams from across Northern California.

Deputies said search team members and a CHP helicopter found the hiker's body in Lakes Basin Sunday afternoon. Deputies said he died from his injuries.

