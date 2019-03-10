MODESTO, Calif. — Teachers came together in a big way Tuesday, after a bike was stolen from a Modesto City Schools student.

Isaiah Barrios was on his way to school when he noticed that he was being followed by a homeless man.

Since he was close to school, Barrios was able to get off his bike and run into the front office of Grace M. Davis High School to get help. However, the homeless man made off with Barrios' bike while he was inside the office.

Campus faculty said they were heartbroken to learn that Barrios' only form of transportation was stolen, so they stepped up to help him.

"Our staff all contributed to buy this student a brand new bike (with a lock) in a matter of a lunch period," reads a Facebook post on the Modesto City Schools page. "The outpouring of love for our kids is what makes (Grace M. Davis High School) family. There is no better place to call home and no better staff to work with."

The staff raised more than $600 and called Barrios into the office at the end of the day to give him his new bike - and said they were all in tears watching his face light up.

Since not all of the money was needed for the bike, the staff donated it to a fund that provides meals for homeless students, said Becky Fortuna with Modesto City Schools.

