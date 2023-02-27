Several goats killed in fire at Dutch Hollow Farms in Modesto

The newest mother goat, Zazu and her four babies died in the fire as well as two other mother goats and their babies, resulting in eleven total animals.

MODESTO, Calif. — Several animals died in a barn fire in Modesto Sunday night.

According to Dutch Hollow Farms, around 11:20 p.m., manager Amy Crabtree and farmer John Bos woke up to the sales barn and everything in it on fire.

The Modesto Fire Department extinguished the barn fire and although no humans were hurt, the newest mother goat, Zazu and her four babies died in the fire as well as two other mother goats and their babies, resulting in 11 total animals.

According to Crabtree, they don't normally house animals in their sales barn, but due to the unusually cold weather conditions, they put all 11 goats in the barn with heat lamps to keep warm.

However, they believe one of the heat lamps might have fallen over and unfortunately resulted in the barn fire.

"We have received an outpour of people reaching out and supporting us from our neighbors down the street to people on social media in different cities and states," said Crabtree.

Dutch Hollow Farms has not created any type of GoFundMe page or other fundraising pages at this time due to potential scams. According to Crabtree, the best way to support Dutch Hollow Farms is to purchase tickets to their upcoming Baby Animal Days starting on March 19.