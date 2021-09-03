Modesto police release body camera footage of shooting that injured officer

Six people have since been arrested in connection with the shooting that left Modesto Police Department said Officer Michael Rokaitis injured.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department have released body camera footage of a shootout that resulted in one officer losing a portion of his leg.

Modesto Police Chief Brandon Gillespie breaks down the body worn camera footage, along with the events that transpired on Sunday, Aug. 15. The shooting was preceded by a chase, which led officers to a home along the 3100 block of E. Orangeburg Avenue in Modesto.

When officers arrived, the suspect exited the home and surrendered.

Officers searched the suspect and found he was in possession of drugs. Based on that evidence, officers were able to obtain a search warrant and search the home. Three people exited the house during this time and when officers entered the home, another suspect hiding inside began shooting, hitting Officer Michael Rokaitis. Officers returned fire and injured the suspect, who was later identified as 42-year-old Jesse James Brooks.

Gillespie said Officer Michael Rokaitis has had seven surgeries since the shooting and spent 12 days in the ICU recovering. As a result of the shooting, part of his right leg had to be amputated.

"Michael is stable now and beginning to heal," Gillespie said in the video.

The following video contains graphic footage. Viewers be advised.

Six people were arrested in relation to this incident.

Jesse James Brooks, 42, of Modesto, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, along with multiple weapon violations.

Joshua Harrington, 34, of Modesto, has been charged with evading, possession of a controlled substance and possessing a firearm.

Ryan Bailey, 40, of Modesto, has been charged with possession a gun

Katie Bible, 27, of Modesto, has been charged with accessory and violation of felony probation.

Rolland Christian, 44, of Atwater, has been charged with obstruction.

Harley Pryschuk, 29, of Modesto, has been charged with attempted murder, accessory and possession of drug paraphernalia.

RELATED:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9