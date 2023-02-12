Motorcyclist killed in Modesto crash

Police are asking witnesses to the crash to reach out to investigators.

MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto man was killed in a crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle Saturday, officials with the Modesto Police Department say.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Coffee Road and Spanos Court. Investigators believe a sedan that was travelling south on Coffee Road turned left onto Spanos Court, fatally hitting the motorcyclist who was driving north on Coffee Road.

The motorcyclist has only been identified as a 28-year-old Modesto man. The driver of the sedan stayed on scene and was cooperative, investigators say.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to email traffic safety Officer Raduechel at raduechelr@modestopd.com.

