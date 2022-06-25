x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Modesto

Raymond Joseph Calderon identified as suspect in Modesto, San Jose double homicide

Raymond Joseph Calderon, 30, was identified as the suspected killer in the Tuesday night shootings.

More Videos

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in Modesto and a man in San Jose was identified by San Jose Police in a press conference Friday afternoon.

Raymond Joseph Calderon, 30, who San Jose Police said had a violent record was identified as the suspected killer in the Tuesday night shootings.

A man was killed in San Jose around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, just hours before the shooter drove to Modesto, according to Modesto police.  

Calderon had driven from San Jose to shoot his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales, and then drove back before being shot by San Jose police there and pronounced dead.

RELATED: Person suspected in Modesto deadly shooting died after being shot by San Jose police | Updates

According to police Calderon had a warrant out for his arrest following a breached restraining Gonzales had against him order prior to the attack.

Gonzales leaves behind a 6-month-old baby boy and a 9-year-old daughter.

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: 'They shot my mother' | Family identify Modesto woman killed by boyfriend

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

 

Paid Advertisement