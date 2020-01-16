PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Rochelle Lopez desperately wants answers. Her 11-year-old son, Roman Lopez, was reported missing on January 11 and found dead the next day.

While the Placerville Police Department has ruled the boy's death "suspicious," they have released few other details regarding his death. And it's been nothing but frustrating for Rochelle, who said she has not seen her son in more than two years.

"I want to be able to see my son," Rochelle told ABC10 in a video interview from her Milwaukee home. "I want to be able to say goodbye to him. I want to bring him home."

Rochelle said she had shared custody with Roman's father, but the custody agreement fell apart because she was dealing with a series of health issues and substance abuse. Her health issues stemmed from her tour of service with the U.S. Army in Iraq in 2009, Rochelle said.

"We had shared custody,” Lopez said. “He had primary placement. So Roman was supposed to be with me every summer and then every other holiday."

Roman had since been living with his father, Jordan Piper, who later moved to California without her knowledge, she said.

ABC10 spoke on Tuesday with Kira Sutkay, a Michigan woman who said three of her children lived in the same Placerville house as Roman. Sutkay said her children and four others living in the home are with the El Dorado County Child Protective Services.

Citing privacy concerns, the El Dorado County CPS would not confirm the seven children are in their custody.

"El Dorado County CPS did not have any investigations or referrals about Roman at any time leading up to his death," the department said in a statement. "Due to privacy laws, CPS will have no further comment on this matter at this time."

Police have remained tight-lipped in the case leaving many questions unanswered, such as where and how Roman died.

So far, the Placerville Police Department has said they found Roman's body Sunday following an extensive search of the area surrounding a home along Coloma Street where Roman was said to have lived.

"It just doesn't feel real," Rochelle said.

Lopez is urging anyone from the community who may know anything to come forward. Lopez plans to come to California on Friday to see her son and say goodbye.

"If anybody knows anything at all, you know any little detail whether you know they think it's you know meaningful or not," Rochelle pleaded. "I think it would be helpful, anything to happen to my son."

