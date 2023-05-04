Motorcyclist killed in Modesto after 'splitting' lanes on Highway 99

CHP says the motorcyclist collided with a Kia Soul before hitting the back of a Ford Fusion.

MODESTO, Calif. — A Hughson motorcyclist died Tuesday after a crash with two other vehicles on Highway 99 near Modesto.

The California Highway Patrol says the 24-year-old motorcyclist was riding a 2023 Kawasaki and lane splitting the northbound lanes of Highway 99 when she crashed into the right front side of a Kia Soul.

The motorcyclist was then "propelled forward" before crashing into the back of a Ford Fusion. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP says the motorcyclist was wearing a full faced helmet at the time of the crash. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash and it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.

No drivers or passengers in the other two vehicles were injured.

