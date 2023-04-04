Man's death under investigation in Sacramento County

Deputies responded to reports of a man who wasn't breathing just before 1 a.m. in the area near Garfield Avenue and Locust Avenue.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man died Wednesday in Carmichael.

Deputies responded to reports of a man who wasn't breathing just before 1 a.m. in the area near Garfield Avenue and Locust Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a 65-year-old man unconscious. He later died.

It appears the man was in a fight with another man in the residence, who was detained, according to Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office has not released the identity of the men.

