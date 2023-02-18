Motorcyclist hit, taken to hospital after Sacramento crash

The crash happened on 14th Avenue and Power Inn Road just after 2 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Sacramento Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on 14th Avenue and Power Inn Road just after 2 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officials took the motorcyclist, a man, to the hospital for his major injuries.

The driver of the car involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was reportedly cooperative with officials.

Officails say preliminary investigation shows "criminality is not believed to be a factor in the collision."

No additional information is available at this time.

WATCH MORE: Light Rail Modernization project to improve accessibility and reliability in Sacramento