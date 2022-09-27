Homicide investigation at Woodbridge Apartments near South Natomas

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said two people are dead at the Woodbridge Apartments in South Natomas.
Police are investigating a homicide at apartments in the 2000 block of San Juan Road that happened around 11 p.m. Monday.
Police are also investigating a separate homicide on Eleanor Avenue and Arcade Boulevard that also happened around 11 p.m. One person died and another person was wounded, according to police.
Watch more on ABC10: Sacramento Fire captains answer call for help in Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona aftermath
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9