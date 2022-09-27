Homicide investigation at Woodbridge Apartments near South Natomas

Police responded to the 2000 block of San Juan Road and are investigating a homicide that happened around 11 p.m. Monday.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said two people are dead at the Woodbridge Apartments in South Natomas.

Police are investigating a homicide at apartments in the 2000 block of San Juan Road that happened around 11 p.m. Monday.

Police are also investigating a separate homicide on Eleanor Avenue and Arcade Boulevard that also happened around 11 p.m. One person died and another person was wounded, according to police.

