x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Natomas

Homicide investigation at Woodbridge Apartments near South Natomas

Police responded to the 2000 block of San Juan Road and are investigating a homicide that happened around 11 p.m. Monday.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said two people are dead at the Woodbridge Apartments in South Natomas.

Police are investigating a homicide at apartments in the 2000 block of San Juan Road that happened around 11 p.m. Monday.

Police are also investigating a separate homicide on Eleanor Avenue and Arcade Boulevard that also happened around 11 p.m. One person died and another person was wounded, according to police.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10: Sacramento Fire captains answer call for help in Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona aftermath

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out