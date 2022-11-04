Coroner identifies Vernon Mulder as 2nd man killed in Natomas shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Vernon Mulder has been identified as the second person killed in Sunday's shooting in Natoma.
Sacramento police said the deadly shooting centered around a robbery also took the life of well-known Sacramento entertainer Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano, who went by the name DJ Gio.
The shooting happened at about 3:25 a.m. Sunday near East Commerce Way and Amelia Earhart Ave.
Detectives said it was not a retaliatory shooting related to the K Street shooting. Mulder was 30-years-old and Pizano was 31-years-old.
“My heart goes out to his family and all the loved ones and all his fans and all the people that are devastated the DJ community that he was raised in here in Sacramento and other places that it just shows you again, gun violence, cares, not about your name, your color, your occupation. Gun violence is here in our community. It's in suburban areas, it's in urban areas it's in, it's in hoods it's in. It's in beautiful places that you never thought gun violence would be." community activist Berry Accius said.
There is no suspect information to provide at this time, Sacramento police said in a statement.
READ MORE FROM ABC10:
Watch more on ABC10