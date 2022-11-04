Sacramento entertainer 'DJ Gio' remembered as positive role model for young DJs

Community members say DJ Gio's life was taken too soon by gun violence, but that his life will be celebrated.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The life and memory of Sacramento entertainer "DJ Gio" is mourned by both community and an industry.

Known to many as DJ Gio, the killing of Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano sent people touched by his music reeling. He was killed in what police called a double homicide and robbery attempt.

While many knew him as an entertainer, David Garibaldi, a local artist in Sacramento, knew him as his friend.

“DJ Gio, when he plays, it’s a different energy; it’s not just a DJ. He is an entertainer, so if you ever see videos of him, he’s not just behind the turntable, he’s on the mic in front of the crowd. He’s really moving everyone,” Garibaldi said.

DJ Kenzo, from Stockton, said he first opened a show for DJ Gio four years ago. DJ Kenzo said the impact DJ Gio had was felt not just in Sacramento but also in Stockton and Modesto. He said that DJ Gio gave young DJs someone positive to look up to.

“Seeing a DJ that was about 45 minutes away from me, going crazy and doing amazing things... I wanted to be as close I could with him and learn from him,” DJ Kenzo said.

DJ Kenzo also said he got advice from DJ Gio that he'll never forget.

"He just told me don’t stop, stay consistent. Don’t stop, don’t quit,” DJ Kenzo said.

Garibaldi said more needs to be done by city leaders to combat gun violence



“What is the root of that? It’s not just the gun. It goes way beyond that,” he said.

