New stores open in Folsom's Palladio

The Palladio at Broadstone announced new tenants at the outdoor mall: Skin Laundry and LoveSac

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom’s popular outdoor shopping center has some new additions.

The Palladio at Broadstone announced two new tenants now open in the outdoor mall: Skin Laundry and LoveSac.

This location of Skin Laundry is the first in the Sacramento region, but they have more than 40 clinics worldwide. According to the announcement, the clinic specializes in advanced technology and utilizes medical-grade lasers to promote healthy glowing skin.

LoveSac is widely known for its beanbags and ‘sactionals’ furniture. Sactionals are customizable with StealthTech Sound systems and charging capabilities.

Skin Laundry and LoveSac both opened June 9.

The Palladio is also welcoming an expansion of Patrick James. This West Coast Classic men’s clothing and menswear opened a store in Folsom in 2021 but relocated to the Palladio next to Starbucks.

“We are excited to welcome new tenants and to congratulate others for growing their retail space at the Palladio at Broadstone,” said Gloria Wright, General Manager at Palladio. “The Palladio continues to attract the very best retail and restaurant tenants, providing customers the finest outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment experience.”

