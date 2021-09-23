Chocolate Festival returns to Oakdale this weekend

OAKDALE, Calif. — The Oakdale Chamber of Commerce is hosting its yearly chocolate festival Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26.
The festival features food, arts and crafts, a classic car show, a 5K & 1 Mile fun run, and a variety of chocolate fudge, truffles, chocolate cheesecake.
"Everyone is super excited about the chocolate festival and with other festivals shutting down it gives us a look into what things will look like going forward," Ashley Dillion of Members Relations at the Chamber of Commerce told ABC10.
Admission
Adults: $6
Seniors: $5
Kids: 12 and under are free
Attendees who bring a canned good can get $1 off entry.
5K & 1 Mile Fun Runs
The fun runs take place Sunday, Sept. 26. The 1 mile run begins at 8 a.m. and the 5 mile run takes place shortly after at 8:30.
Classic Car Show
The car show takes place from 9 - 5 p.m. for days of the chocolate festival.
RELATED:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
Watch more from ABC10:
Fall is here. Will it bring enough rain to help California's drought | Northern California Weather