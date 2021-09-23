Chocolate Festival returns to Oakdale this weekend

Visitors can expect a variety of chocolate from cheesecake, fudge, truffles, and more.

OAKDALE, Calif. — The Oakdale Chamber of Commerce is hosting its yearly chocolate festival Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26.

The festival features food, arts and crafts, a classic car show, a 5K & 1 Mile fun run, and a variety of chocolate fudge, truffles, chocolate cheesecake.

"Everyone is super excited about the chocolate festival and with other festivals shutting down it gives us a look into what things will look like going forward," Ashley Dillion of Members Relations at the Chamber of Commerce told ABC10.

Admission

Adults: $6

Seniors: $5

Kids: 12 and under are free

Attendees who bring a canned good can get $1 off entry.

5K & 1 Mile Fun Runs

The fun runs take place Sunday, Sept. 26. The 1 mile run begins at 8 a.m. and the 5 mile run takes place shortly after at 8:30.

Classic Car Show

The car show takes place from 9 - 5 p.m. for days of the chocolate festival.

RELATED:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10: