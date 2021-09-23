x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Oakdale

Chocolate Festival returns to Oakdale this weekend

Visitors can expect a variety of chocolate from cheesecake, fudge, truffles, and more.

OAKDALE, Calif. — The Oakdale Chamber of Commerce is hosting its yearly chocolate festival Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26. 

The festival features food, arts and crafts, a classic car show, a 5K & 1 Mile fun run, and a variety of chocolate fudge, truffles, chocolate cheesecake. 

"Everyone is super excited about the chocolate festival and with other festivals shutting down it gives us a look into what things will look like going forward," Ashley Dillion of Members Relations at the Chamber of Commerce told ABC10.

Admission

Adults: $6

Seniors: $5 

Kids: 12 and under are free 

Attendees who bring a canned good can get $1 off entry. 

5K & 1 Mile Fun Runs          

The fun runs take place Sunday, Sept. 26. The 1 mile run begins at 8 a.m. and the 5 mile run takes place shortly after at 8:30.  

Classic Car Show

The car show takes place from 9 - 5 p.m. for days of the chocolate festival.

RELATED: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get news delivered to your email with the Daily Blend newsletter. Sign up at abc10.com/email

Watch more from ABC10: 

Fall is here. Will it bring enough rain to help California's drought | Northern California Weather