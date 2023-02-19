Yuba City officer commended for cracking cross-state bank robberies case

Officer Nate Livingston was awarded the police achievement ribbon for cracking the 2022 case.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City Department police officer was commended by the department after nabbing the suspect allegedly behind a string of multi-state bank robberies.

Officer Nate Livingston was awarded a police achievement ribbon, the department wrote on Facebook Sunday.

On Jan. 18, 2022, Livingston responded to a robbery at Yuba City's Citizens Bank in the 700 block of Plumas Street. At the end of the investigation, police officials say there were no leads on the suspect except for video showing the suspect wearing a face mask inside the bank.

Despite not being the primary investigating officer, Livingston reportedly took it upon himself to continue the investigation. He eventually found video of the suspect walking to and running away from the bank.

While the video gave Livingston a description of the suspect's car, he couldn't make out a license plate until he began tracking the car's route to and from the bank using surveillance cameras on Plumas Street.

The officer noticed that the suspect's car had Oregon license plates. A detective with the department reviewed a "trak flyer" from Central Point, Oregon where what appeared to be the same suspect was also caught on camera allegedly robbing another bank.

The robbery of a Sierra Central Bank in Redding was also tied to the same suspect. Officers from all three departments collaborated and identified both the suspect's license plate number and the suspect himself.

The unidentified suspect was arrested in Las Vegas for bank robberies from multiple states, the Yuba Police Department said in its Facebook post.

"Proactive law enforcement and initiative are cornerstones of our profession," the Facebook post said. "Officer Livingston’s efforts in the above investigation went well above the acceptable level of performance. His actions assist the department’s mission of enriching the quality of life in our community."

