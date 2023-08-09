Officials search for car suspected in deadly Stockton hit-and-run

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2-3 a.m. Monday on the El Dorado Street onramp to Interstate 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — A bicyclist was hit and killed in Stockton Monday and officials are now asking for the public's help in finding the suspected car.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2-3 a.m. on the El Dorado Street onramp to Interstate 5. They say the car drove away from the scene on southbound I-5.

The car is suspected to be a 2015-2019 Ford Mustang and will likely have damage to the front end. Several car parts were found at the scene and are now being processed.

Anyone with any information about the crash can call the Stockton CHP office at (209) 938-4800 and ask for Officer Tesch.

